Easter eggs used to be a lot more frequent back when Google let its fun side show, but now that the company is trying to project a more serious image, these little undiscovered gems are becoming rarer and rarer. Or maybe we're not playful enough to discover them. However, I'm ready to scratch all of what I said and do nothing for the next hour except trigger this elephant easter egg in Google Go. It's that adorable.

... And cute. And awesome. And funny. And awwwwwww. And so well done. And we don't know if it's new or old, but we don't care and we just got tipped about it. And oh why is this not a thing in the regular Google app? I mean if you want to take our swipe-to-dismiss gesture, fine, but dammit, have the decency to give us an elephant instead!

I'm not crazy. Just see for yourself:

I could have continued recording for another minute to get all the other animations. There's one where the elephant abseils down the Discover feed and each time he bounces on the "wall," all the cards bounce. One where he just walks purposefully away. And my favorite, the one where you only see his butt and wiggling feet as he sits on the upper left corner of the feed, like that. What's he doing? I don't know, but I want to chill with him.

If you want to have a bit of fun, grab the Google Go app from the Play Store — that's the search app made for Go Edition devices. Open it, swipe right to go to the Discover feed, then swipe again to trigger the elephant. And if you don't want to have any fun, just go on with your day without checking out the cute elephant, you monster!