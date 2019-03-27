With the Galaxy Fold, Samsung introduced a new form factor that uses a hinge to fold the display inward and protect it while the phone is closed. As we're talking about an almost $2,000 handset here, the manufacturer needs to ensure its product is durable and will last repeated folding by demanding owners. Therefore, it put a folding test in place to measure the device's durability and published the video on Youtube, so you can enjoy 34 seconds of Galaxy Folds being repeatedly opened and closed. Make sure you have some popcorn ready.

According to Samsung, the test confirms the Galaxy Fold is so durable it can be folded more than 200,000 times, which represents about five years of usage if you unfold it 100 times a day. The company says it took a whole week to complete the test to ensure "the durability of device’s hinged design and Infinity Flex Display," but interestingly doesn't mention anything about creases appearing on the screen. These tests also don't take into account how environmental factors can impact the device, and more particularly the plastic polymers used to cover the screen. It also doesn't reveal what happens if you exceed the 200,000 fold limit, which I'm sure we'd all wanted to see in the video.

We'll get to know more about the screen's quality in the coming weeks, as the Galaxy Fold is about to hit the shelves in April.