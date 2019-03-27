Article Contents
It's Wednesday, so it's time for the mid-week app sales roundup. Today's list is small and rather underwhelming, but perhaps that's just reflective of the slower time of year. Anyhow, you might find something you like below.
Free
Apps
- Manual Camera : DSLR Camera Professional (Procam) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Deep Translator Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Play-D2D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quick Reminder Pro : To Do Notes Reminder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Interwebz Browser $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Book PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Discovering the Dinosaurs $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cat home 2048 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stick Shadow: War Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- iBird Pro Birds North America $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hue Wave $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- My Jump 2: Measure your jump $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- My Lift: Measure your max strength $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Truck Motion Detector $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Contour lines plugin — OsmAnd $3.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 4 days
- Easy Calculator PRO $2.89 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AntiBAG Tachograph $11.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": SMS from PC - Share files offline $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OBDII Trouble Codes $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Endless ATC $2.99 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fun Chess Puzzles Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sailfish - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stonehenge Magic Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glitch - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
