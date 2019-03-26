Our devices are becoming increasingly powerful, which means they need more energy and therefore larger batteries. Although the technology is progressing, it still takes a while to fill up a phone, even with fast charging technology. To help solve this issue, Huawei developed a super fast 55W charger for its Mate X to load up its 4,5000mAh battery rapidly. This made the folding device one of the fastest charging on the market, but Xiaomi appears to be dethroning its rival with a new 100W technology that can fuel a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes.

In a video published yesterday, the brand introduced Super Charge Turbo, which uses a 100W adapter to fill up devices at a mind-blowing speed. In comparison, Oppo's 50W solution had only charged a 3,700mAh battery to 65% in the same timeframe.

Of course, like any other fast charging technology, this innovation requires both a 100W adapter, but also a compatible device that can handle it. Otherwise, the handset would just charge at its maximum speed, without benefiting from the higher power output. For instance, I often use my 87W Macbook adapter to fill up my Galaxy S9, which is designed to handle up to 15W. Doing this won't fry up my phone, as USB-C devices use a "handshake" method to agree on the amount of power to be delivered, but it won't charge faster either, as the handset can't take that much energy.

Xiaomi is probably working on integrating Super Charge Turbo into its next Redmi flagship (or perhaps a folding phone), but let's hope they take all the safety precautions to avoid another Note 7-like disaster.