Since Uber launched its ride-hailing app in 2009, competitors like Lyft, Ola, and Didi, have been mushrooming across the world. Some of them have focused on a more regional approach, taking local cultures into account when designing their product. Careem is one of these, as the company founded in 2012 has worked on adapting its offering to the local customs, such as letting people pay by cash in countries where credit card usage isn't widespread. With a name meaning "generous and humble" in Arabic and services in line with people's way of living, Careem managed to become very popular across the Middle East. Maybe a little too much, as its archival Uber is now acquiring it for $3.1 billion.

This deal essentially means Careem will become a wholly-owned Uber subsidiary, but both apps will co-exist — at least for now. Indeed, customers will continue to use their apps the way they're used to, though a unified one might be in the making, as the press release mentions a "super-app" that includes access to services like Careem Now (delivery) and Careem Pay. Also, it's simple to see how this transaction will help the two brands save on infrastructure costs, including payment processing, and even roll out consistent driver policies. Lastly, despite being vague, the press release mentions increased driver utilization, which could potentially indicate captains would be able to drive both Uber and Careem users.

If all approvals are granted, the closing is expected in early 2020, which gives both companies about a year to further detail their integration and shared vision.