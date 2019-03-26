Along with John Legere's sass, T-Mobile customers get a lot of freebies through the carrier's Tuesdays app. One of the most significant of those is the yearly subscription to MLB.TV, and that offer is back again for 2019. You'll be able to take advantage of it on March 26.

T-Mobile says it has re-upped its partnership with MLB for four more years, meaning you can expect perks for just as long. Like years past, customers can get a free year of MLB.TV, a $118.99 value, with the Tuesdays app on Android (or the website if they have an iOS device). This lets them watch games on any device, stream them live with pause and rewind controls, and benefit from MLB At Bat's $19.99 premium features too, including pitch tracking, radio broadcasts, and more.

If you want to grab the free subscription you have between March 26 and April 1 at 11:59 pm ET to do so. But we'll be sure to remind you on the day so you don't miss out.

There's also a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the 2019 MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland. Participation for that draw will be open between Tuesday, March 26 at 5:00 am ET and Wednesday, March 27 at 4:59 am ET through the Tuesdays app and website.