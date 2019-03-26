Share More and Stay Connected Longer with this Powerful Smartphone

Seoul, Korea – March 26, 2019 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy A70, the newest smartphone in the popular Galaxy A range. Built with Samsung’s latest innovations and upgraded essential features, the Galaxy A70 showcases a stylish design, large infinity display, enhanced triple camera, powerful battery and seamless connectivity. This smartphone is designed for digital natives who want to capture, connect and share life as it happens.

“Today’s consumers are using their phones in a more visually active and authentic way – sharing their experiences and staying connected longer,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. “These connections can only thrive when the most essential features allow people to enhance interactions through spontaneous, collaborative, and genuine connection. This requires an evolution. Which is why, to meet the needs of this emerging generation, we created the new Galaxy A70 – designed for the way people are connecting now.”

Stand out with an immersive display and sleek design



Featuring a 6.7” Infinity-U display along with the biggest screen in the Galaxy A portfolio to date, the Galaxy A70 provides a more immersive edge-to-edge experience to everyday activities. The Galaxy A70’s sleek and ergonomic design and a 20:9 display ratio delivers an immersive viewing experience whilst providing optimal grip.

Available in four distinctive colors including Coral – this year’s on-trend color, Blue, Black and White, the Galaxy A70 features a stylish prism effect that reveals stunning gradient colors depending on light direction and reflections.

Never miss a moment



With the Galaxy A70’s enhanced triple camera comes with a 32MP super high-resolution front and rear lens, take bright sharp shots that never sacrifice on image quality no matter where you are, or what time of day. The Depth lens enables you to adjust the depth of field to focus before and after taking a shot so people can choose what and where they want to highlight. Combined with the 8MP Ultra Wide Lens, enjoy expansive photos that mirror the same viewing angle as the human eye.

Make the most of your snaps with the Galaxy A70’s Scene Optimizer that can recognize and intuitively enhance up to 20 scenes, bringing out the best in what it sees. And with Flaw Detection that automatically identifies glitches before you click, you’ll never miss the perfect shot.

Stay live for longer



The Galaxy A70 comes with a powerful 4,500 mAH battery, giving you the freedom and convenience to share, stream and play all day. With Super-Fast Charging at 25W, you can be back in the action faster when you need a battery boost.

Connect seamlessly and securely



The Galaxy A70’s new intuitive positioning of the on-screen fingerprint scanner makes it more convenient than ever to control access to your phone for a more seamless user experience without requiring people to reposition their grip. Paired with Samsung Pass, people can sign into websites and apps by using biometric authentication as an easier and more secure way of logging-in. This ease and convenience is enabled by Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade security platform designed to protect from chipset to software. Samsung Knox gives you a piece of mind about your privacy on the Galaxy A70, so you can use your phone freely with ease.

Get the full Galaxy experience



Galaxy A70 features Samsung’s One UI platform to encourage productivity and focus. Designed to improve the Samsung’s Galaxy user experience, One UI makes interactions enables convenient and smarter interaction including One Handed Navigation, making interactions easier by bringing the controls within one-handed reach. To make the experience more comfortable, consumers can enable One UI’s Night Mode to switch the display to evening time viewing and get more control over screen time with the Galaxy A70’s App Timer that gives visibility over your screen usage levels. Additionally, the Galaxy A70 includes Samsung Health, Samsung Pay*, Bixby, and more.

Stay tuned for more information on the Galaxy A that will be revealed at ‘A Galaxy Event’ – taking place across three different continents on April 10th.

To learn more about the Galaxy A Series, visit www.news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com, or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

*Features and services differ between regions and models.

**All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.