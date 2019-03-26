Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Active alongside the Galaxy S10 a few weeks back, and it said the Watch Active would be its first smartwatch with blood pressure monitoring. However, the device has been on sale for weeks, and owners report there's still no blood pressure monitoring. Samsung, meanwhile, remains silent on the issue.

Health tracking is one of the primary use cases for a smart wearable, but there's only so much room for sensors. With the Watch Active, the PPG sensor that tracks your heart rate is supposed to pull double duty. The PPG is an optical sensor that measures changes in blood volume, and Samsung plans to use a proprietary algorithm to translate that data into your approximate blood pressure.

The key to that is apparently the My BP Lab app, which was developed in partnership with UCSF researchers. The app is currently only available on Samsung phones where it uses the PPG sensor built into those phones. It's supposed to connect to the Galaxy Watch Active as well, but most users report no luck. We've sideloaded it on a non-Samsung phone and were not able to get any data from a Watch Active. (Some users with Galaxy Note 9, S9, and S10 devices are having success, but it's not clear why others aren't.)

So, why the delay? It's possible the roundabout way of measuring blood pressure isn't as accurate as Samsung had hoped. It definitely doesn't seem like something the FDA would certify as a medical device, but the data might even be too misleading to provide at all. We've reached out Samsung and will update if we get a reply.