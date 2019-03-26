The Galaxy S10 was announced a month ago and brought new design features like an in-display hole to house the selfie camera and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Although these are nice innovations, last year's flagship remains a very capable device today and sells for much less than the latest handsets. Thanks to this deal, you can get the S9+ for half the S10+ price, at just $520. To be more specific, we're talking about the international dual-SIM version here, which comes with an Exynos SoC instead of a Snapdragon chip.

The handset has the same specs as the US version, including a bright 6.2" Super AMOLED display, 64GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, two 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP selfie sensor, a 3,500mAh battery, and IP68 certification. However, it's powered by an Exynos 9810 Octa processor, instead of the Snapdragon 845 found on American Galaxy S9 phones. Also, because this is an international variant, it comes with two SIM trays, which is very convenient when traveling, or even if you have multiple lines. The device will work on GSM networks, including A&T and T-Mobile's, but it doesn't support band 71 LTE.

The handset is available in Gray, Blue, and Gold and is being shipped by a US-based seller with a 98.6% rating.