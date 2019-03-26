After months of rumors and leaks, Huawei CEO Richard Yu took to the stage in Paris today to announce the company's latest flagship smartphone series. The P30 and P30 Pro promise to "Rewrite the Rules of Photography," which is no surprise given a power zoom feature was already teased by Huawei. The cheaper device has three cameras on the rear while the more expensive model has four.

The P30 has an impressive-sounding camera setup, with a 40MP Sony wide-angle main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto capable of 3x optical zoom. It also boasts a top-of-the-line Kirin 980 S0C, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED with waterdrop notch with a 32MP front camera, and a 3,650mAh. Unlike its bigger sibling, it comes with a headphone jack.

P30

Both phones come with an in-display fingerprint reader, but let's hope it's an improvement over the inconsistent solution used on the Mate 20 Pro. The screen also doubles up as the speaker on both devices. Only the P30 Pro has wireless charging and the rapid 40W fast charging, and it also has a slightly better waterproofing — IP68 over the IP67 rating on the standard P30. The P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch OLED display with curved edges, the same Kirin 980 chip, and a 4,200mAh battery with 15W wireless charging and 40W SuperCharge just like the Mate 20 Pro.

In the camera department, the P30 Pro has a custom Sony main sensor, which is still 40MP but uses a new RYYB SuperSpectrum that can apparently take in 40% more light. Secondary cameras include a 20MP ultra-wide angle and an 8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom in conjunction with the main sensor. There's even a 50x digital zoom option. Leica lenses are once again used here and other features like OIS and a night mode are naturally on board. The fourth camera is a ToF sensor that can create a multi-layer depth of field for use in portrait shots.

P30 Pro

Both phones go on sale in Europe on 6th April. The P30 Pro starts at £899 (about $1,190) for 8GB or RAM and 128GB of storage, while the P30 starts at £699 (around $925) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing is in line with the Galaxy S10+ in the UK, for reference. Colors available will include Amber Sunrise, Pearl White, Black, Aurora, Crystal.