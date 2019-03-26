Alongside the announcement of its new flagship smartphones — the P30 and P30 Pro, for those who missed it — Huawei also unveiled some new wearable gadgets. These include variants of the Watch GT aimed at slightly different audiences and some new audio products.

The Watch GT came to the US just last month, but Huawei already has two new entries for the lineup. The Elegant Edition has a 42mm case and offers 1 week of battery life with heart monitoring turned on. The previously leaked Active Edition has a larger 46mm casing and can last for around 2 weeks before needing to be charged. GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO are all on board for precise location tracking. Huawei also talked up a new triathlon mode, for the ambitious fitness types out there. As before, they run Huawei's own Lite OS, and not Google's Wear OS.

As a follow up to last year's AirPod-esque true wireless earbuds, Huawei introduced the FreeBuds Lite. The design hasn't changed that much (they still look like Apple made them) but they now boast 12-hour battery life and an IPX4 rating, good for the odd splash of water but not much more.

The FreeLace neckbuds are connected by a cable which can split in two to reveal a USB-C plug. This can be used to charge the earbuds on the fly — a five-minute charge gets you 4 hours of playback. When fully juiced, the FreeLace promise 18 hours of battery life. Magnets hold the two earbuds together when not in use.

In addition to the new wearable devices, Huawei also announced the 12,000 40W SuperCharge Power Bank so you can charge your P30 Pro just as quickly on the go. There was also a 'one more thing' moment at the end of the event where Huawei showed off some upcoming smart glasses designed in conjunction with Gentle Monster. They have antennas, speakers, and microphones for calls, plus an IP67 rating. We'll find out more about them at a later date, but they look kind of cool, I guess.

Euro pricing for everything but the eyewear can be found below: