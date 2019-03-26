The internet has changed a lot since its inception, moving from static websites to the dynamic place we've come to take for granted today. While emails may look fancier today than they did 30 years ago, they've still been very limited so far as user interaction goes — you can click a link to visit a site, but that's about it. Enter: "dynamic emails." Google first introduced them to developers as AMP for email, with plans to roll out broadly last year. While the company missed that target, we saw evidence in a recent APK teardown showing work was still pending. Today Google finally announces availability of dynamic emails.

The new email format allows you to take a number of actions that had mostly been outsourced to web links: you can RSVP to events, fill out questionnaires, browse catalogs, respond to comments, and even update emails to display the latest content.

Just like AMP websites, those messages need to be explicitly coded by senders in order to show up in your inbox — and with it being an open standard backed by browsers other than Chrome, we're seeing it in multiple email providers as well: Yahoo Mail, Outlook.com, and Mail.Ru all announced support for it today.

Anyone interested can start coding their own AMP emails through Playground or, among others, SparkPost. Just note that providers have whitelists that limit who is eligible to send these messages, so you need to register with them before getting started. Some big companies are already on board and will start sending out enhanced emails, among them Booking.com, Pinterest, and Doodle.

Dynamic emails will begin rolling out to Gmail users on the web today, with mobile support coming soon.