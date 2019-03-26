Traveling to different countries can be a great experience, but among packing and preparing for everything, the type of outlet used in the place you're visiting is probably the last thing on your mind. Xcentz has the perfect solution, the High Power Universal Adapter, and we're giving away 20 of them!

This all-in-one power adapter can plug into wall outlets from the United States, Australia, China, United Kingdom, and Europe. It can deliver up to 3680W of power through the pass-through outlet, depending on which plug is being used.

The side of the unit has four USB ports for charging all your mobile devices. The three Type-A ports support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0+, and the Type-C connector uses USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) up to 18W. Just about every modern phone can quickly charge using one (or both) of those standards.

We're giving away 20 of these adapters, but you can buy one from Amazon right now for just $29.99. It even comes in fun colors!

The contest will run from March 26th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on March 28th, 2019. Twenty (20) winners will be selected, and each will receive one Xcentz High Power Universal Adapter in black. The contest is only open to residents of the United States, excluding territories. Good luck!

Xcentz Universal Power Adapter

