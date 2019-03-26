We recently reviewed General Electric's 'C-Life' Bluetooth smart light bulbs, and they're nearly perfect — as long as you have a Google Home for them to connect to. Now you can get Google's Smart Light Starter Kit, which contains one GE A19 bulb and one Home Mini, for just $45. That's $10 off the usual price.

I'm sure most of you know what a Google Home Mini is, but in case you don't, it's a smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can answer your questions, stream music, control smart home devices for you, and more.

The C-Life Smart Bulb connects to the Home Mini (or any other Home speaker) using Bluetooth, and no extra apps or accounts are required — the bulb is set up and managed with the Google Home app. The bulb can't be controlled with Alexa, and the Home speaker has to be somewhat-close to the bulb. You can read our full review here.

This kit normally costs $55, and two C-Life bulbs on their own currently cost $25. You can buy the bundle from the link below.