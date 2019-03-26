We recently reviewed General Electric's 'C-Life' Bluetooth smart light bulbs, and they're nearly perfect as long as you have a Google Home for them to connect to. Now you can get Google's Smart Light Starter Kit, which contains one GE A19 bulb and one Home Mini, for just $45. That's $10 off the usual price.

I'm sure most of you know what a Google Home Mini is, but in case you don't, it's a smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can answer your questions, stream music, control smart home devices for you, and more.

The C-Life Smart Bulb connects to the Home Mini (or any other Home speaker) using Bluetooth, and no extra apps or accounts are required the bulb is set up and managed with the Google Home app. The bulb can't be controlled with Alexa, and the Home speaker has to be somewhat-close to the bulb. You can read our full review here.

This kit normally costs $55, and two C-Life bulbs on their own currently cost $25. You can buy the bundle from the link below.