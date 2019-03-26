After months of mediocre low-end Chromebooks, Asus finally announced a successor to its wildly-popular Chromebook Flip C302 earlier this year. The C434 is an upgrade in almost every respect, and now you can finally buy it directly from Asus, anyway.

The Chromebook Flip C434 has a 14-inch 1080p display, an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor (2 cores, 4 threads) clocked at 1.1GHz, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. For connectivity, you get two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

Compared to the C302, this new model has a larger screen (though at the same resolution) and a new hardware design with smaller screen bezels. There weren't any USB Type-A ports on the C302, so fewer dongles are required this time around. We went hands-on with a pre-production unit at CES, and you can see our impressions here.

Asus is charging $569.99 for the C434, which is around $100 more than the C302's current price. I'd expect 8GB of RAM at this price point, but the rest of the package seems solid. We'll hopefully get our hands on a review unit soon, so stay tuned.