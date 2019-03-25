Samsung launched the Note 7 in 2016, but the phone was on sale for less than two months before repeated issues with battery fires resulted in its cancelation. The phone came back in 2017 as the Note FE (Fan Edition) in select markets. Even though Samsung would probably prefer to forget this whole incident ever happened, it's still pushing a Pie update today.
Samsung cobbled together the Note FE using unopened Note 7 units and spare parts from the original production. The result was a Note 7 with a slightly smaller and less volatile battery. This phone got an update to Oreo last year, and now it's made it to Pie. That's pretty good for a limited edition re-release of an unmitigated disaster from two years ago.
The Pie firmware has version N935FXXU4CSC4, and it brings the Note FE to parity with more recent Samsung phones. You get all the usual Android Pie system-level tweaks, plus Samsung's One UI interface with a dark UI mode, bottom-focused buttons, and gesture navigation. The OTA is rolling out in the middle east right now, but it should hit more regions soon.
