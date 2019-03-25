Huawei's latest smartwatches, the Watch GT Classic and Watch GT Sport, don't run Wear OS anymore. Instead, they use the company's own Lite OS, which some people love and others aren't as happy with. If you're not tied to Google's platform and you're looking for a new smartwatch, the Watch GT Classic has dropped to $199.72 (a little over $30 off), and the Watch GT Sport is now $179.99 ($20 off) on Amazon.

Both the Watch GT Classic and GT Sport share the same hardware: a 1.39" 454x454 AMOLED display, just 16MB of RAM and 128MB of storage, and a sizable 420mAh battery. Wear OS would never be able to run with such low-end specs, but Lite OS is much lighter and can last for two weeks without a charge. Of course, that means that it isn't as capable as Wear OS, so there's definitely a trade-off there.

The GT Classic and GT Sport are $30 and $20 off, respectively. The Classic only comes in stainless steel casing with a brown strap, and the Sport in a black casing with a black strap. Shipping is free; hit the links below to pick one up.