It's the last week of March, so here are some app sales to get you started. Today's list features some goodies, which you can find in bold. Otherwise, have fun and be sure to pop by on Wednesday for more.

Free

Apps

  1. ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Mind Melody Pro: stay focus & higher productivity $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. White Noise Pro: Sleep Sounds & Relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  4. Visual Math 4D - Graphical Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Ekstar Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Ai. Gallery $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Learn Python Programming Pro $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. QR and Barcode Scanner - FastQR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Bubble English Word $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. IDOL Evolution $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Learn Mandarin - HSK 3 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. BattleWords Premium: fast-paced word game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pegs - Solitaire Halma $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. CashKnight ( Soul Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Christmas Games 2 in 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Mini Arcade Golf: Pocket Tours $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Reed $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Taxi Simulator 1976 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Ding Dong XL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Orbt XL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. EUI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Anoobul Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  4. Hexa Icon Pack : Hexagonal $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  5. Furatto Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  6. Text watchface like pebble $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Cartogram - Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Installment & Accounting Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Ekstar Keyboard $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Harley OEM Parts Stream App $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Spoons $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Mydolist: Daily Checklist Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Home Bookkeeping $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Secret Video Recorder Pro $4.23 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Pocket war 2K (early access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Colonies PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Over The Bridge PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. My English Grammar Test PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Please Don't Touch Anything 3D $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Spelling Right PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Weapon stripping NoAds $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Maze Swap - Think and relax $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Word Games PRO - 66 in 1 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. RETROXYGEN - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. SENSE X - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. PIXEL FLUO - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Flatty Light ○ Substratum theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. X Launcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days