VLC is one of the best media players out there — not only can it open just about every type of video and audio file in existence, but it works on just about every platform too. VLC 3.1 is now rolling out on the Play Store, and it has plenty of useful additions.
The main improvement for Android users is probably Android Auto support, which was first implemented in late 2017 but removed a few months later. VLC shows up as a music app in the Auto interface, and you can select any local media file.
Some other changes include support for local SMB v2/3 servers (I couldn't get this to work, but that might be a configuration issue with my PCs), external storage support on Chromebooks, the addition of launcher shortcuts, and the ability to browse files on OTG devices.
Here's the full changelog:
Mobile:
- minSDK is now 17 (Android 4.2)
- Onboarding screen for new users
- Option to group videos by folders
- SMB 2/3
- Android Auto is back!
- External storages support on Chromebooks (ChromeOS v72+)
- Launcher shortcuts
- OTG devices browsing
- A-B repeat
- Sorting preferences are now saved
- Improve support of very large media libraries
Android TV:
- Homescreen channels
- Media sorting and videos grouping
- Manual network share setting
It's not clear if v3.1 is already rolling out to non-beta users on the Play Store, but if not, it should soon — a release candidate is already available. If you want to get the update right now, sign up for the beta program or download it from APKMirror.
