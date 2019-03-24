Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the release of a beautiful platformer that's been absent from the Play Store for the last ten years, a quality card-based mini-golf game, and this year's version of R.B.I. Baseball. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits

Android Police coverage: NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits is a beautiful puzzle-platformer, and it's finally available on Android

NyxQuest is an indie puzzle-platformer that started out as a WiiWare release in 2009. It was later ported over to PC and iOS, though an Android version had been absent until this week. The touchscreen controls work wonderfully, though the physical controller support is severely lacking. The entirety of the game can be played for free, and you can remove the title's advertisements through an IAP if you find them annoying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

VBall

Now that spring is here it makes sense to see new games getting released on the Play Store that fit within a theme suitable for our warmer months. VBall is a stylish beach volleyball game that contains three different gameplay modes as well as several different difficulty levels to choose from.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Golf Peaks

I love miniature golf games. Even as a kid, I once spent my allowance on a travel-sized golf-game while I was living in Japan, and the fact that I couldn't read the rules certainly didn't stop me from playing. So when I stumbled across Golf Peaks, you can imagine my interest was piqued. Golf Peaks is a brand-new title that plays unlike the majority of miniature golf games on the Play Store thanks to its card-based design. So instead of skillfully sinking your puts through action, you'll take advantage of the title's unique card-based movement system to putt your ball into the hole.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Yume Nikki

You may have never heard of it, but Yume Nikki is actually something of an older game that was originally released on PC back in 2004. It offers a surrealistic adventure where players get to explore the dreams of a hikikomori who's troubled by his recent and startling encounters with horrific creatures and locations. Just keep in mind that this title is more a walking sim experience than a hardcore game.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North

Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North is an indie strategy game that has made its way to Android. Originally it was released on PC in 2018, and it was ported over to iOS at the beginning of this year. It's a turn-based tactical RPG, and while there is a lack of story and cutscenes that flesh out the title, the strategic gameplay definitely holds its own.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

R.B.I. Baseball 19

Spring has indeed sprung, which must mean it's the beginning of the 2019 baseball season. Every new year brings new baseball apps and games with updated rosters, which is precisely what R.B.I. Baseball 19 offers. You'll get to manage your dream team across multiple seasons, and can expect updated player models, new animations, and better lighting over last year's release.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Adrestia - Magic Battles

Adrestia - Magic Battles is a turn-based combat game with an adorable Kawaii theme. The gameplay isn't very intuitive, but luckily there's a tutorial at the beginning that teaches the player the ropes. The primary goal is to defeat your opponent with a set of magical skills, and since there are 28 spells to master, you'll have to think out your moves very carefully to ensure your success.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BATTLESHIP PlayLink

BATTLESHIP PlayLink isn't actually a game, but an extension of one that's already playable on the PS4. So if you happen to own Battleship on the PS4 and would like to use your phone or tablet to control the game away from prying eyes, BATTLESHIP PlayLink has your needs covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Math Seeker

Nebula Bytes' Math Seeker is an enjoyable math game for all ages. Each board contains a 3x3 grid of numbers, and it's up to the player to uncover any hidden equations in the linked numbers. There are many difficulty levels to choose from that should suit just about any skill level, and thankfully there's no timer, so players are free to solve each puzzle at their own pace.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Gamma Blues

Gamma Blues is an interesting game that's very minimal in its design, but don't let its simplistic nature fool you. This is one challenging and enjoyable release. The gameplay is easy to grasp. Simply hold down on the screen to expand the color in the center. This color must match the incoming lines of color from the top and bottom of the screen. If it does not match, then you simply take your finger off the screen to make the center color smaller until it changes into a new color that does match the game's ever-encroaching lines.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

FlipFlop

FlipFlop is an amusing arcade game where you tap on the screen to direct a character up a mountain of blocks. This character will flop onto their side and roll up the blocks as you furiously tap, hence the amusing name of this game. The goal is to make it to the finish line before a never-ending wave swallows the entire stage. If you don't make it to the top in time, it's game over, and then you'll have to start from the bottom all over again.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Pingo Park

Pingo Park is a silly arcade game that's all about combining penguins, much like you would connect numbers in the math game 2048. As you consolidate the game's many penguins, you'll earn coins, which ultimately lead to a larger piece of the overall puzzle. It's a relaxing title to play, and the inclusion of a wait timer in between rounds means it's best played casually during your free time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Pool Royale

Pool Royale is a stylish pool game that offers an overarching story and plenty of boss fights. So instead of merely playing a simulated game of 8 Ball, you'll play against a number of NPCs in order to systematically take over the eight districts in the game. This provides a clear goal to work towards as you jump from one exciting pool match to the next.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs unlisted

Turning Infinite

Fowers Games' Turning Infinite is not an easy game to grasp. The mechanics aren't all that complicated, but there's a lot to keep track of if you want to be successful. Each board is made up of a grid, and you don't want the board to fill up with arrows. Your job is to place arrows anywhere there is a blank spot on the grid, and every turn you place an arrow, a ball will shoot out; form that arrow. You'll want this ball to intercept as many arrows as possible, but the thing is each arrow will turn clockwise before it shoots its ball. However many arrows that interact with the ball will disappear once the ball lands on an open space.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Roller Splat!

VOODOO's latest release on the Play Store is all about rolling a paintball through maze-like levels. The goal is to paint every nook and cranny of each level with your rolling ball of paint, which is pretty easy at first, but things definitely start to get more challenging the further you advance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Fisherman

Fisherman is a physics-based fishing game from Ketchapp. The goal of the game is to collect as many fish as possible under the time limit. As you fish, you can pick up coins that will be useful for upgrading your equipment. The better your equipment, the bigger the fish you can catch.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs

RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs is a new English release from Kemco, a developer that pumps out new RPGs almost weekly. Just like the majority of traditional RPGs out there, you are tasked with saving the world in this grand fantasy adventure. Physical controllers are supported, and the in-app purchases aren't too egregious, which is often not the case for newer Kemco releases.

Monetization: $8.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Emoji Mine

Emoji Mine may at first appear like a ridiculous release with its goofy emoji theme, but once you dig in you'll notice that this design choice is absolutely on purpose. Each stage starts with a bunch of emoji balls at the top, and you can swipe your finger on the blocks that are holding them there so the balls will begin their journey down the screen to their goal. Of course, there are plenty of obstacles to watch out for, which means you'll have to strategically remove any blocks that obstruct the path downwards to ensure that your emojis will arrive safely at the bottom of the stage. It's honestly more fun than you'd think, and it's a game that actually offers gameplay that's moderately original.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Evertale

If you've wanted to play a traditional Pokemon RPG on Android, there are many clones available that offer a twist on the familiar gameplay, and Evertale is one of the more recent titles to land on the Play Store. It offers an open-world RPG filled with over 180 monsters to catch, train, and evolve.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Era of Legends - Fantasy MMORPG in your mobile

Era of Legends is a brand-new MMORPG for Android, though it's somewhat buggy at the moment. Like most mobile MMOs there is an auto-questing mechanic, so if you don't mind watching the game as it plays itself, you may enjoy clicking on all the different buttons that light up when there's something for you do in the game's many menus.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

LYN: The Lightbringer

LYN: The Lightbringer is billed as a story-driven RPG that revolves around the theme of light and darkness. Two hundred years after a brutal war the gears of conflict are turning once more, and it'll be your job to form a team of heroes and take on the bad guys to restore order to your world.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

Monsters with Attitude: Online Smash & Brawl PvP

Monsters with Attitude is the latest release to jump on the online brawler bandwagon. The game plays a lot like an io release since you'll have to collect energy to grow your monster larger so that it can take on the smaller players in the game. The largest player at the end of the match wins.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $149.99

