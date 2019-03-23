One of the defining features of recent Tesla vehicles is the massive center touchscreen. It acts as the main control center for the car, with media controls, live camera feeds, maps, settings, and more. It also has a web browser, for some reason, which will soon be replaced with a version using Chromium — the open-source version of Google Chrome.

While answering questions on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the in-car web browser is "about to be upgraded to Chromium." In other words, the browser will have the same rendering engine as Chrome, Opera, and Samsung Internet.

About to be upgraded to Chromium — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2019

The current web browser uses a somewhat-recent version of the WebKit engine, so it's not clear if users will see any noticeable difference. Perhaps this will open the door to media playback while the car is parked, as Chromium supports more video and audio codecs than WebKit, including VP8/VP9.

Photo credit: Wikimedia