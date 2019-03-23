Google Fit is an excellent service for tracking your health goals and gathering data from various fitness apps on your Android device. After its big redesign last summer and the re-addition of the widget it lost during that transition, the app now receives even more formerly available features: the latest update to version 2.10.36 includes elevation charts for outdoor workouts and support for third-party sleep tracker data again — the latter being first introduced 2015.

Elevation charts are straightforward. They will automatically show up when you manually track a supported activity — i.e. if you tap on Fit's FAB, then "Track workout." I tested this with a short "lunch walk" (as Google calls it) today, and while I didn't climb any mountains, the app still showed me the difference in altitude I encountered along the way in a new chart at the bottom of the detailed journal entry:

For sleep tracking, you need to use a third-party app that does the heavy lifting, e.g., Sleep as Android. Through its settings menu, you can connect it with Google Fit and, lo and behold, your sleep tracking data will show up in your journal:

Google also mentions small UI improvements in Fit's changelog, but apart from the two new features, nothing else appears to have changed, including the widgets. Overall, 2.10.36's additions are long overdue and bring back features that should've been carried over from the old design to start with. If you can't wait for the update to hit your phone through the Play Store, we have you covered over at APK Mirror.

WHAT'S NEW Get elevation charts when you track an outdoor workout

Connect third-party sleep tracking apps, and keep track of your sleep in Journal

See your daily stats at a glance with Home screen widgets

Small improvements to the UI, and minor bug fixes

