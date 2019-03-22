You probably have a ton of microUSB cables around your home, since almost every portable electronic over the past decade has required them. But what about USB Type-C cables? We've partnered again with BrexLink to give away packs of USB Type-C cords and wireless chargers. We also have exclusive coupon codes, if you want to buy some cables and chargers right now.

First, we're giving away 2-packs of BrexLink USB Type-A-to-C cables. These are great for connecting your phone or tablet to a computer, or charging them with more-common USB Type-A power adapters. BrexLink's cables are certified for charging at up to 5V/3A, and have a durable nylon-braided design.

We're also giving away some of BrexLink's wireless charging pads. As long as you use it with a fast-charging cable and power adapter, the pad can charge at 10W — perfect for the Galaxy S8/S9/S10, Note8/Note9, LG V30/V35/V40, and iPhone X/XS/XR. It can also power up any Qi-compatible device at the standard 5W speed.

If you want to buy either of these, we have exclusive coupons that will bring down the price. The BrexLink USB Type-C (2-pack) is just $5.99 on Amazon when you enter code APGIV012 at checkout, and the 10W Wireless Charging Pad is just $14.99 on Amazon with code APGIV12B.

The contest will run from March 22nd, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on March 26th, 2019. Twenty (20) winners will be selected, and each will receive two USB Type-A-to-C cables and one Wireless Charger. Only residents of the United States (excluding territories) may enter. Good luck!

