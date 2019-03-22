Gigantic tablets are rare in the Android world, but there have been a few — Samsung's 18.4-inch Galaxy View comes to mind. If you want a tablet the average size of a desktop computer monitor, Archos has you covered with its new 'Play Tab.'

The Play Tab will have a 21.5-inch "full HD" display, an unspecified octa-core processor, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 9 Pie. I'm not sure how long that battery will last powering a massive screen, but Archos says it's enough for "long-lasting gameplays."

The tablet is designed for playing tabletop games, including Monopoly, Pandemic, Scrabble, Uno, and others. It will have full access to the Play Store, so most Android games should be compatible.

The Archos Play Tab will go on sale in Europe later this year for €249 (around $280).