Another week is coming to a close, so here's one final round of app sales to send you off into the weekend. Today's list is shorter than Wednesday's and arguably better, even including Hook and Baldur's Gate, so have fun looking through what's on offer today.

Free

Apps

  1. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Joystick Bluetooth Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Debt Manager and Tracker Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Integral Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Steno - minimalistic note keeping and writing $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Mille — learn 1000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Reminder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Castle of Darkness $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Dino Tim Full Version: Basic Math for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. WILOO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bohemian - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Earth HD Deluxe Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Jono Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Spheroid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Tabloid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Fracta Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Light Grid Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Minima Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Papersea Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. EX Kernel Manager $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Ekstar Camera $14.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. One + Gestures — Gesture Control $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Mathematiqa $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Network Speed Meter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Glextor App Mgr & Organizer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Learn to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Screen Brightness Control $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Memo Box - Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Real Cars Simulator 2019 $2.00 -> $1.40; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Alien: Blackout $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Bendy and the Ink Machine $6.99 -> $4.50; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Classic Sudoku Premium(No Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Eternal Concord - ⚔️ Retro RPG $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. SnakEscape $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Stage Dive Legends Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. MinMaCons Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Mermaid Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Athys $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days