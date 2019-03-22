Article Contents
Another week is coming to a close, so here's one final round of app sales to send you off into the weekend. Today's list is shorter than Wednesday's and arguably better, even including Hook and Baldur's Gate, so have fun looking through what's on offer today.
Free
Apps
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Joystick Bluetooth Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Debt Manager and Tracker Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Integral Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Steno - minimalistic note keeping and writing $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mille — learn 1000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reminder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Castle of Darkness $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dino Tim Full Version: Basic Math for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- WILOO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bohemian - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Earth HD Deluxe Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Jono Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Spheroid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tabloid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fracta Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Light Grid Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minima Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Papersea Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- EX Kernel Manager $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ekstar Camera $14.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- One + Gestures — Gesture Control $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Network Speed Meter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glextor App Mgr & Organizer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Brightness Control $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memo Box - Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Real Cars Simulator 2019 $2.00 -> $1.40; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alien: Blackout $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bendy and the Ink Machine $6.99 -> $4.50; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Sudoku Premium(No Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eternal Concord - ⚔️ Retro RPG $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- SnakEscape $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stage Dive Legends Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- MinMaCons Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mermaid Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Athys $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments