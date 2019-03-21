Following the Razer Phone 2's Android 9 Pie release late last month, the company has published updated factory images and kernel source code for the phone. The files are now available for download on Razer's site for those of you who need them.

Both the initial Android 9 update and the subsequent maintenance release, which came out earlier this month, are now up on Razer's site. The AT&T model has carrier-specific software that is also posted for download. Owners and developers can find the relevant links below.