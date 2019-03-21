It's easy to get confused with all the decimal numbers phones coming out of HMD lately—the Nokia 7.1, 6.1, 3.2, 9, and so on. Even HMD might be getting a little turned around. Finnish media reports that some Nokia 7 Plus handsets in Europe have been beaming data to China even though they aren't Chinese phones. This could be a violation of Europe's GDPR legislation. Oops.

European authorities are investigating claims reported by Norway's public broadcaster NRK that the Nokia 7 Plus has been sending data to a Chinese server. According to the original report, the phones connect to vnet.cn (a state-owned telecom company) to log the phone's location, SIM card number, and serial number. The data was allegedly sent without encryption.

The Nokia 7 Plus launched in Most of Europe and China in 2018. It's understandable that a Chinese phone might reach out to a Chinese carrier, but the European models should not. HMD says that it identified an "error" in some Nokia 7 Plus devices, and it has since corrected it. If it finds this was a violation of the GDPR, the EU could slap HMD with a substantial fine. The situation could get much uglier if other phones are found to do the same thing, but this appears to be an isolated incident for now.