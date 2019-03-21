Razer has announced that it's joining forces with Tencent to spearhead future innovation in the mobile gaming space. The two companies will work together to improve each other's products and better serve the world's 2.4 billion mobile gamers.
Press Release
Razer Announces Mobile Gaming Collaboration with Tencent
The world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers join forces with the world’s biggest game platform to supercharge mobile gaming
March 21, 2019 04:51 AM Eastern Daylight Time
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Razer™ (1337.HK), the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced a collaboration with Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”), a leading provider of Internet value added services in China, to bring the mobile gaming experience to the next level.
The two companies will combine their strengths to serve the world’s 2.4 billion active mobile gamers1 by pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming hardware, software and services.
Tencent is the global publisher for blockbuster mobile titles like PUBG Mobile and Honour of Kings (also known as Arena of Valor in other markets).
Razer launched the world’s first gaming smartphone in 2017 and defined an all new category of gaming smartphones with many other companies quickly following to release gaming phones. Today, having definitively pioneered the gaming smartphone category, Razer is taking its mobile gaming strategy to the next level to focus on an ecosystem approach to mobile gaming.
THREE AREAS OF COLLABORATION
The collaboration between Tencent and Razer will focus on the following areas:
1. Hardware
Tencent will work closely with Razer to optimize Tencent mobile games for Razer’s hardware, including the Razer Phone and mobile accessories such as mobile game controllers designed by Razer.
2. Software
The collaboration will also see both companies working together on optimizing Tencent’s mobile games for Razer’s mobile game platforms and the Razer Cortex mobile game launcher. Razer Cortex is a powerful Android mobile game launcher that optimizes mobile game performance, recommends the latest and greatest gaming deals and launches games from one single location.
Both companies will also explore the use of Razer technologies within Tencent mobile games – such as Chroma RGB lighting as well as THX Spatial Audio from Razer’s audio technology subsidiary THX Ltd.
3. Services
As part of the collaboration, Tencent and Razer will also explore additional monetization opportunities for mobile gaming including integrating Razer services and more.
“Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them to spearhead future innovation in the space,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer. “With the strengths of Tencent and Razer combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry.”
