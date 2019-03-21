There are quite a few new features (and some removed functionality) present in the first beta of Android Q — we've documented around 50 major changes already. There are also plenty of smaller tweaks that don't warrant separate coverage, so we're going over them here. Without further ado, here all of the smaller changes in Android Q Beta 1.

Bluetooth device details

The details screen for Bluetooth devices has been slightly tweaked, matching the appearance of the new app info screen. The device name is now displayed more prominently, and the buttons for forgetting or connecting to a device are larger.

Left: Android Pie; Right: Android Q

Enter key on lock screen

If you use a PIN for your lock screen password, the Enter key now actually looks like an Enter key, instead of being a checkmark. Exciting, I know.

Charging status on Always-On Display

On Android Q, the current charging status is now displayed at the top-right of the Always-On Display, instead of at the bottom-center. It suppose it makes sense that the battery status should be in the same position as when the phone is unlocked.

Notifications on Always-On Display

Speaking of the Always-On Display, notifications how have a different appearance. Instead of blending in with the rest of the black screen, alerts now look identical to those found in the regular notification tray — white background and all.

Left: Android Pie; Right: Android Q

Now Playing information

The Pixel 2 and 3 have a feature called 'Now Playing,' where the phone will always listen for music playback and try to determine the song's name and artist. For some reason, this information is heavily truncated on Android Q

Android Pie



Weird dumb thing in Android Q: the little notif box that used to show the full name and artist of a song it passively detects is now truncated. This same box was used to show calendar events earlier which seems to be a new feature but it's weird to cut this off so short. pic.twitter.com/41XHINS1NG — Eric Ravenscraft (@LordRavenscraft) March 14, 2019

Android Q

New 'pill' on lock screen

Another lock screen change in Android Q is that upcoming calendar events now appear in a pill at the bottom of the screen, instead of being bundled in the 'At A Glance' widget above notifications.

Left: Android Pie; Right: Android Q

As pointed out by 9to5Google, this area at the bottom is also used to display traffic information.

Gesture navigation animations

For phones with gesture navigation enabled, the animation speed is tweaked depending on your swipes. If you do a quick swipe between apps, the animation is quick, and if your swipe is longer, the animation is longer.

9to5Google has a video demonstrating this effect, starting from a quick swipe and progressively using longer swipes.

Emergency button in Power menu

When you hold down on the power button on Android Q, there's a new 'Emergency' button at the bottom of the list. Tapping it opens a dialer, with a button at the top for accessing emergency information (medications, allergies, contacts, etc.). This should hopefully make it easier for first responders to get the information they need.

App info in Pixel Launcher

When using the Pixel Launcher's search functionality in Android Q, holding down on an app shows an Info button. Previously, the only way to access an app's info screen was from the app drawer (or from the Settings app).

Developer options for Smart Lock

Android Q has two new settings for Smart Lock, hidden in the Developer options menu — "Trust agents only extend unlock" and "Lock screen when trust is lost." The former allows trust agents (like Google's Smart Lock) to keep your phone unlocked for longer, and the latter locks the device when the last agent loses trust.

New app install dialog

When installing an application from an APK file, the confirmation message no longer covers the whole screen. Instead, it's a small popup.

Alternative lock screen clocks

Google is working on new designs for the lock screen clock. XDA Developers found three alternative designs that can be activated using ADB commands — one with words instead of numbers, one with bubble-like analog hands, and one with narrow analog hands.

None of the designs display weather information yet, so they're definitely still a work-in-progress. It also remains to be seen if Google will let users enable them through the Settings, or if they will only be (officially) available for OEMs to use.

Device uptime

The amount of time your phone has been running since the last shutdown/reboot is now displayed in the Settings app, under 'About phone.'

Previously connected Bluetooth devices

Android Pie moved the list of previously-connected Bluetooth devices to a sub-menu under the main Bluetooth panel. This change was definitely annoying for me, as re-pairing my earbuds always required one more level of navigation.

Left: Android Pie; Right: Android Q

Android Q now partially reverses this change, by showing the last three connected devices on the main screen. The full list of devices still requires another tap, but this is definitely an improvement.

That covers just about every Android Q change we're aware of, outside of those that already received separate posts. We'll update this post if we find more small tweaks.