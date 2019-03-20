After stalling in development for a few years, popular music player Poweramp has found the secret to rejuvenation again. The app got updated with a brand new interface in December, added Android Auto compatibility last month, and is now implementing a feature every media player should really have: Chromecast support. As a bonus, it also works with Assistant.
If you have a Chromecast target nearby, you'll see the familiar icon on the top right of the player interface in Poweramp. However, it doesn't have any borders or background, so if the artwork is white or light-colored, it won't be easy to spot. Poweramp has another option to display the Chromecast button in the menu though, so that circumvents the issue.
There are also new settings for Chromecast playback (Settings -> Audio -> Output -> Chromecast output) that let you granularly choose the audio quality and buffer size. It's one of the first apps I've seen offer this much control over how audio is played through your cast speakers. Yet again, Poweramp lives up to its name as (one of) the most customizable and powerful audio player out there.
Left: Chromecast icon in player and menu. Middle: Button setting. Right: Playback settings.
Another addition to Poweramp's features is support for Google Assistant commands. If you're already listening to something through the app, you can ask Assistant to play, pause, stop, next, previous, repeat, shuffle, or seek. These commands also work on smart speakers and smart displays if you're casting your audio there. If the app isn't in use on your phone, you can specify "Play on Poweramp" and Assistant will know what to do — though like for most music players, this will only work on the device and is not directly supported on speakers.
Google Assistant commands work with Poweramp.
These and other features outlined in the changelog above are rolling out as part of Poweramp v3-build-821-play. The update is available on the Play Store and on APK Mirror.
