ISPs are generally not trustworthy, so many internet users have turned to VPNs. Opera used to offer a popular free VPN on Android, but it retired the service last year. Now, the company has announced a new VPN, which is integrated with the Opera browser. It's starting out in the beta version, available to everyone in the Play Store.

A VPN lets you route all your device's data through a secure connection before heading out into the wider internet. That stymies your ISPs and advertisers that want to track your online activities. Since VPNs see all your traffic, it's important that you trust the provider. Many free VPNs have an ulterior motive and will retain logs of your activities. Opera says its new free VPN keeps zero logs.

Download the Opera browser beta on Android to get an early look at the new service. You can choose a VPN server region or let the app decide, and you don't have to leave the VPN on all the time. Opera supports using the VPN only for private tabs. Alternatively, you can use the VPN all the time except for searches so you get local results. Opera says the VPN service is rolling out slowly in the beta app, so hang tight if you don't have it quite yet.