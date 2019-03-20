The Motorola G7 series has been widely available for a few weeks now. If you're a developer looking to make ROMs or custom recoveries for the phones, here's some good news — Motorola hast just released the kernel source code for the G7 Plus.

If you're not familiar with this process, the kernel source code makes it easier for developers to create custom ROMs and recoveries for a certain device. For all the company's faults, Motorola has always been timely about releasing kernel source packages. On a similar note, code for the G7 power was released two months ago.

You can download the code for "lake," the codename for the G7 Plus, at the link below.