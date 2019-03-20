Smartphone leaks are seemingly unavoidable for the major brands these days, that's assuming they aren't doing the leaking themselves. This latest Huawei P30 Pro leak certainly seems accidental, though, since it was an Amazon.it listing that went up prematurely before being quickly taken down. The anticipated 10x zoom is noted, among practically all of the other pertinent specs.

Internals such as Huawei's own Kirin 980 SoC, a 4,200mAh battery, and triple rear cameras with Leica lenses are also confirmed. The P30 Pro will have a 40MP main sensor, with two further sensors of 20MP and 8MP. One of those will be the telephoto lens, which together with the main lens will be capable of 10x hybrid zoom, while the other will be a wide-angle shooter. Additionally, a TOF sensor will help with depth detection. On the front, you'll get a 32MP selfie cam.

Other details include USB-C, Android 9 Pie, and expandable storage, none of which will come as a shock. For some reason, it also comes with a microUSB to Type-C adapter here. We don't learn much more about the design of the phone which has already been leaked several times, although we are seeing this rather dashing Amber Sunrise color option for the first time.

This variant includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for a price of €1,024 (~$1,163), which is just a shade less than the Italian MSRP for the Galaxy S10+ with equivalent specs — it's no surprise that Huawei's latest flagship will be similarly-priced. The Chinese company is holding an event in Paris on March 26 to launch the P30 series, so expect more information then.