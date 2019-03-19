If you fancy yourself a betting man, you're probably taking the odds on Google's chances of announcing a new game-streaming service today. After hearing whispers about it for weeks, it's sure looking likely that we're about to get all the details as part of Google's GDC 2019 keynote address. That presentation is just about to get started, and you can watch it right here.

Google's been getting ready to share this news for weeks now, and preparations for the livestream surfaced earlier this month. Then yesterday we caught wind of Google setting up GDC decorations featuring an aggressive-looking new S-shaped logo, confirmed to be related to today's announcements.

We're still left with plenty of questions, though, so we'll be checking out this livestream right alongside you to get the full scoop on Google's long-rumored game-streaming platform.