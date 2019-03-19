Google's in-development Fuchsia operating system has been slowly taking shape over the past three years. It appears to be designed for both mobile and desktop devices, with a real-time kernel and a unique interface. We already know languages like Google Dart and Apple's Swift will be supported by Fuchsia, but now it seems JavaScript might be joining the party.

Yang Guo from the Node.js project posted the below tweet, searching for a full-time software engineer to port Node.js to Fuchsia, at Google's offices in Munich, Germany.

To elaborate a bit:

- The "new platform" is Fuchsia.

- The position is a full-time software engineer position at Google Munich.

- I'm not considering remote at this point in time.

- Experience with Node.js core development, C++, and C++ toolchain would come in handy. — Yang Guo (@hashseed) March 19, 2019

If you're not familiar with Node or JavaScript, let me explain. JavaScript is a core programming language for the web — nearly every interactive site and web app is written in JavaScript. Node.js (also known as simply 'Node') is an environment for running JavaScript outside of browsers, with greater access to the device's filesystem and network stack. It's a popular way of creating command-line tools and applications for servers, and Node.js is also a component of Electron.

It's hard to tell right now what this means for Fuchsia. It could be the first step towards porting Electron to Fuchsia, which would be a plus for potential desktop users. It could also be aimed at companies creating IoT ("Internet of Things") devices. Finally, this could be indicative of deep JavaScript language support in Fuchsia, which could make app development significantly easier.