







Basically every major US bank and credit union already supports Google Pay, and the contactless payment service already has nearly 2,000 partners stateside. Despite that, the support list continues to grow by at least a handful of banks every few weeks, and sure enough, an additional 17 have joined the list since our last update 12 days ago.

Without further ado, here are the 17 new banks and credit unions:

Alpena Community Credit Union

American Bank, NA

Coleman County State Bank

Columbia Credit Union

First Area Credit Union

Jefferson Credit Union

Members Choice West Virginia Federal Credit Union

NESC Federal Credit Union

NexTier Bank, National Association

Northwestern Mutual Credit Union

Peoples Bank SB

Pine Federal Credit Union

Rabobank, NA

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank

The Citizens National Bank of Bluffton

Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union

Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union

We're not sure exactly how many banks and credit unions there are in the US, but there can't be many more than the amount Google Pay already supports, right? In any case, if your local financial institution somehow still isn't on the list, it'll probably be added any day now.