Google Drive is the place to save your files and collaborate on them. If you're anything like me, however, your data will clutter until the place looks like it's been hit by a bomb. Luckily, Google knows us and is adding a Priority page to Drive that will show you the documents it thinks are the most relevant to you right now.

We covered the new page back in September 2018 when it was a beta, and it remains largely unchanged. You can access it by clicking its menu item in the left sidebar, leading you to a collection of AI-calculated important files, including the option to reply to relevant comments from collaborators. Basically, it's an evolution of Drive's Quick Access which has been in the Android app since 2016.

Along those items, there are new "Workspaces" in the Priority page, which are intelligent collections of documents that might be part of the same project. You can also add any files to them manually by right-clicking files and selecting "Add to Workspace."

The features will first roll out to G Suite users, starting with Rapid Release domains on March 18, and Scheduled Release domains on April 1.

Priority: Here you’ll see the documents we think are most relevant to you right now. These machine-learning-powered suggestions are based on various signals from your activity. On each suggested document, you can also take actions in line, without navigating to the doc in question, like replying to a comment or reviewing recent edits.

Workspaces: In Workspaces, you’ll be able to see intelligent suggestions of related content to group together for easier access— like multiple files related to the same project. You can also create your own personalized Workspaces collecting any files you have access to, including content stored in your My Drive and various Team Drives. Right-click on any file and select Add to Workspace to dynamically group files as you work.



If the AI is intelligent enough, those features might enhance your workflow immensely. Workspaces can help you collaborate more efficiently, but I don't see how they're inherently better than just sharing a folder with co-workers — if I relied on them, I'd fear Google leaving out important files along the way.

Unfortunately, there is no word on whether the feature will make it to regular Gmail accounts in the end.