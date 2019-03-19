One of the last bastions of the dying Android tablet market, Samsung's excellent-but-overpriced Galaxy Tab S4, is currently on sale over at Best Buy. Though at first glance, the deal is just a respectable $100 savings, it's the student discount that really shines. Assuming you sign up, you can get an additional $100 off the Tab S4, meaning that you'll only need to fork over $449.99.

We've already discussed the ups and downs of the Tab S4, which you can read about here. For a quick refresher, you get a 10.5" 2560x1600 Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an S Pen.

Back at the beginning of last month, Best Buy also ran a sale on this tablet, knocking $150 off the asking price. So while this one isn't quite as good as that was, it's the student discount that's really worth noting here. Bear in mind that you have to click "Apply" at checkout in order to get the extra savings, and you'll need to sign up for Student Deals before doing so (if you haven't already). This sale applies to both color options, and the 256GB model as well.