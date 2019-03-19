Software updates are always a fun time for us geeks. We like diving deep into the changes, checking what's new, what's improved, and what's been taken away from us and is worth complaining about. If you have a Nokia 5.1, you can warm up your hands and get ready for a few days of tinkering, as Android 9 Pie is now beginning to roll out to the phone.
As always, HMD's Juho Sarvikas is the one who brought us the news on Twitter, though there aren't yet any confirmations of the OTA reaching users. Odds are we're still at the early stages of a gradual rollout. If you own the 5.1, make sure you check manually for an update and be ready for a 1GB+ download — it's a large pie!
A timeless classic has been redefined! Nokia 5.1 now runs the latest Android 9, Pie. Nokia smartphones just keep getting better! #GetSmart pic.twitter.com/OrAAgapOTV
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 19, 2019
With the 5.1 getting the update now, the only device left from HMD's Pie roadmap that should be slated for an OTA in the first quarter of 2019 is the Nokia 2.1. After that, we'll wait for early Q2 to see the Nokia 1 and 3 updated.
Comments