Last year, some Galaxy S9/S9+ owners had trouble registering their brand new devices for Premium Care — Samsung's great extended warranty and in-person support program. The option wasn't available if you didn't pick it while buying your device, and post-purchase enrollment was only opened in September — six months after the phones first became available. History is repeating itself this year, and once again, S10 owners are finding themselves in the same situation.

If you bought your Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e from Samsung.com, a carrier, or an authorized retailer, and didn't enroll in Premium Care right then, you'll find it very difficult to do so now. Artem hit this issue with his device, tried to reach Samsung's Premium Care line, was forwarded to tech support, then back to Premium Care, and all to no avail. Several users are reporting the same experience.

Upon closer inspection, we noticed that the program's own FAQ terms still don't mention the S10. You can manually enroll an S8, S8+, Note8, S9, and S9+, but none of the newer devices. So if you live in the US and bought an S10 thinking you may add Premium Care later, or for some reason forgot to subscribe upon purchase, and want to pay Samsung $12/month for its service, you can't do it just yet. You'll need to wait for enrollment to open. We've reached out to Samsung for comment and will update this post once we have more information.