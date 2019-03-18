Xiaomi is wasting no time with its gaming-focused Black Shark brand. It's announced three Black Shark phones in the last year, the most recent of which is the confusingly named Black Shark 2. It's the third phone after the original Black Shark and Black Shark Helo. Those phones were already plenty powerful, but the new phone sports the latest Snapdragon 855 and up to 12GB of RAM.

The Black Shark 2 comes in two variants. There's the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and an upgraded version with 12gB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both versions have the new Snapdragon 855, which you can only get in the Galaxy S10 currently. Xiaomi also says it has developed a new liquid cooling system that covers all heat-generating areas to lower temperatures by as much as 14 degrees Celsius.

Because games

On the outside, the Black Shark 2 has a distinctly "gamer" aesthetic with a glowing logo on the back. The OLED screen is 6.39 inches at 1080 x 2340, and there's a fingerprint reader under the display. There are pressure-sensitive areas on the left and right (in landscape) sides of the screen, which you can map to in-game buttons. If you want to go further, there are controller add-ons. The Black Shark 2 should let you game for a long time with its 4,000mAh battery and Quick Charge 4.0.

The base model Black Shark costs CNY 3,200 (about $477) and the upgraded variant is CNY 4,200 ($625). It's only available in China right now.