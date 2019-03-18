To say that Pocket Casts' latest update to version 7 wasn't well received is an understatement. The app modified several of its core mechanics, removed some beloved features, and podcast addicts have been quite vocal about their displeasure with the changes. It's true that you can get used to most of them, but the team's response to a few concerns was underwhelming. Now the developers are trying to mend a few broken hearts by rolling improvements and fixes in v7.0.1.
First up, truncated episode titles are no more. You should now see more of the title in filters and lists, as shown in the screenshots below.
Left: Pocket Casts v7. Right: Pocket Casts v7.0.1
A few other settings and options have been added to improve the app's usability. You can set where in Up Next an episode gets added (top or last) when using the swipe gesture. You can also change the default behavior of tapping on an episode in your Up Next list from opening the details to actually playing it. And there's a new option to download all episodes from a show, though beware it will download everything, not just unplayed episodes. If you just want the new ones, make sure you hide archived episodes first.
Left: Play Up Next episode on tap. Middle: Default Up Next swipe. Right: Download all episodes.
WHAT'S NEW
Thanks for all the feedback on v7, positive and negative. We're committed to improving it, starting here:
- Added a setting to enable single tap to play in Up Next
- Made play next/play last swipe configurable so you can choose the default
- You now see more of an episode title than before in lists
- Added download all to podcast page
- Fix a bug that cleared Up Next on first log in (extremely sorry about that, not intentional)
- Many other bug fixes (downloads, casting, layout, crashes)
Other than these changes, the new version contains bug fixes, so hopefully it'll patch whatever issue you had with it. As for me, I'm sticking with v6.4.15 on my main phone until multi-select is added back. Then I'll reconsider.
