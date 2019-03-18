Rakuten is like eBay, except no one can pronounce it right. The Rakuten shop has a wide variety of items from many different sellers, and it frequently has site-wide coupons. In the absence of a recent eBay coupon, today's Rakuten 15% off deal isn't too shabby.

All the usual asterisks apply to this deal — it requires a (free) Rakuten account, it can only be used once with one seller, you have to enter code SAVE15 at checkout, and you can't stack it with other coupons. This specific promotion takes 15% off the total of your order, up to a maximum of $60 off. That means you'll get the largest discount when you spend around $400.

Many items currently have inflated prices, so if you plan on buying something, make sure to check sites like Amazon first. Here are some Android/Google-related deals we've spotted:

Purchasing anything through Rakuten also gets you points that can go towards any future purchase, even when the next side-wide coupon shows up. You can find more discounted items at the link below.