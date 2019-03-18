Asus has already rolled out Pie to a few of its phones, but the vast majority are still stuck on Android 8.0 Oreo (or older). Three phones were expected to get Pie soon — the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2, and Max M2 — but now have to wait a bit longer.
On the company's Indian Facebook page, Asus wrote, "we deeply apologize for missing our previously announced deadline for the Android Pie update. We promise it won’t be the same this time around. We’re bringing the Android Pie to the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 latest by April 15th."
As we previously reported, most devices in the Zenfone 4 and 5 lineups, including the recent ROG Phone, will get Pie at some point. However, Asus has not shared a timeline for them, other than sometime this year.
