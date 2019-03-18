Article Contents
Welcome to another week. I hope that you're not too hungover from St. Patrick's Day, but if you are, I wish you a speedy recovery on this Monday morning. Today's list of app sales is inflated thanks to Motion Wallpapers putting its entire library up for free, but there are couple of goodies here (which you will find in bold).
Free
Apps
- Elegant File Manager - Simple File Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quotes and Sayings Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sharp Harp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Filter Caller $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Skyclock $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Plus Ultra (Programmable Graphing Calculator) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- SecurePass - Password Manager $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Universal List Pro - Ideas list. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- App Usage Tracker - Monitor, Track and Report $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Treasure Miner - a mining game $1.21 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Lone Hero RPG | VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Arrow Shooting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mental Hospital III $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super Mushroom VS Bacteria $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battle Royale: Surviours $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bouncy balls VS insects: The world's hardest game! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CashKnight ( Combo Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Manoir $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mouse Repeller PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- POW Cartoon Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spelling Test & Practice PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Shost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tank Raid Online Premium - 3v3 Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Taxi Driver 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Quest PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Noble VIP: Mage's Adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- PIXEL BLADE Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: All of Heroes Are Unlocked $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 4K Wallpapers - Full 4K + HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Abandoned Wallpapers 4K PRO Abandoned Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Asian Wallpapers 4K PRO Asian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Barcelona Wallpapers PRO 4K Spain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Best 4K Wallpapers for Android PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cloud Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flatlay Wallpapers 4K PRO Flatlay HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flower Wallpapers 4K Backgrounds Flora $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Football Wallpapers 4K PRO Football HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Future Wallpapers 4K PRO Future Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hollywood Wallpapers 4K PRO Hollywood Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hype Wallpapers 4K PRO Hype Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Los Angeles Wallpapers 4K PRO Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Luxury Wallpapers 4K PRO Luxury Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Madrid Wallpapers PRO 4K Spain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minimal™️ Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minimalism™️ Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mosque Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Munich Wallpapers PRO 4K Germany Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Wallpapers 4K PRO Music Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- NATURE Wallpapers 4K PRO NATURE Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ocean Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pink Wallpapers 4K PRO Pink Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel 3 Wallpapers 4K Pro Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Popcircle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pug Wallpapers 4K Pro Pug Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Purple Wallpapers 4K PRO Purple Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rain Wallpapers 4K PRO Rain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Red Wallpapers 4K Red Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rose Wallpapers 4K Rose Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sad Wallpapers 4K PRO Sad Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- San Francisco Wallpapers 4K PRO USA Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spring Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Switzerland Wallpapers PRO 4K Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tattoo Wallpapers 4K PRO Tattoo Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tech Wallpapers 4K PRO Tech Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vienna Wallpapers PRO 4K Austria Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Volcano Wallpapers 4K PRO Lava Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallpapers for Boys 4K PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallpapers for Girls 4K PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WATER Wallpapers 4K Pro ( WATER Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- White Wallpapers 4K PRO White Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yellow Wallpapers 4K PRO Yellow Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Abstract - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bohemian - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Colored Chalk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fresco - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- King Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mountain - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mural - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nocturnal - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Lucid dreaming: advanced level $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MongoLime $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Europe map $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MC50 Programmable Calculator $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ness aComms $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Status Bar Info $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Weaphones WW2: Firearms Sim $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- iJuggle Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Strokes: Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freebloks VIP $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mini Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Tower PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math up to 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Gram PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camel Up $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shuyan Saga $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Hearts PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- XCOM: Enemy Within $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- Hyperdrive for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Lux Dark - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Scream - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Thunder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
