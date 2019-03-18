Welcome to another week. I hope that you're not too hungover from St. Patrick's Day, but if you are, I wish you a speedy recovery on this Monday morning. Today's list of app sales is inflated thanks to Motion Wallpapers putting its entire library up for free, but there are couple of goodies here (which you will find in bold).

Free

Apps

  1. Elegant File Manager - Simple File Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Quotes and Sayings Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Sharp Harp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Filter Caller $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Skyclock $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Math Plus Ultra (Programmable Graphing Calculator) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. SecurePass - Password Manager $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Universal List Pro - Ideas list. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. App Usage Tracker - Monitor, Track and Report $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Treasure Miner - a mining game $1.21 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Lone Hero RPG | VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Arrow Shooting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Mental Hospital III $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Super Mushroom VS Bacteria $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Battle Royale: Surviours $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Bouncy balls VS insects: The world's hardest game! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. CashKnight ( Combo Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Manoir $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Mouse Repeller PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. POW Cartoon Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Spelling Test & Practice PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Stickman Shost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Tank Raid Online Premium - 3v3 Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Taxi Driver 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Word Quest PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Noble VIP: Mage's Adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. PIXEL BLADE Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Shadow of Death: All of Heroes Are Unlocked $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 4K Wallpapers - Full 4K + HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Abandoned Wallpapers 4K PRO Abandoned Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Asian Wallpapers 4K PRO Asian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Barcelona Wallpapers PRO 4K Spain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Best 4K Wallpapers for Android PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Cloud Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Flatlay Wallpapers 4K PRO Flatlay HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Flower Wallpapers 4K Backgrounds Flora $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Football Wallpapers 4K PRO Football HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Future Wallpapers 4K PRO Future Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Hollywood Wallpapers 4K PRO Hollywood Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Hype Wallpapers 4K PRO Hype Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Los Angeles Wallpapers 4K PRO Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Luxury Wallpapers 4K PRO Luxury Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Madrid Wallpapers PRO 4K Spain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Minimal™️ Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Minimalism™️ Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Mosque Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. Munich Wallpapers PRO 4K Germany Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. Music Wallpapers 4K PRO Music Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. NATURE Wallpapers 4K PRO NATURE Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Ocean Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  31. Pink Wallpapers 4K PRO Pink Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  32. Pixel 3 Wallpapers 4K Pro Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  33. Popcircle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  34. Pug Wallpapers 4K Pro Pug Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  35. Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  36. Purple Wallpapers 4K PRO Purple Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  37. Rain Wallpapers 4K PRO Rain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  38. Red Wallpapers 4K Red Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  39. Rose Wallpapers 4K Rose Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  40. Sad Wallpapers 4K PRO Sad Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  41. San Francisco Wallpapers 4K PRO USA Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  42. Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  43. Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  44. Spring Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  45. Switzerland Wallpapers PRO 4K Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  46. Tattoo Wallpapers 4K PRO Tattoo Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  47. Tech Wallpapers 4K PRO Tech Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  48. Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  49. Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  50. Vienna Wallpapers PRO 4K Austria Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  51. Volcano Wallpapers 4K PRO Lava Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  52. Wallpapers for Boys 4K PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  53. Wallpapers for Girls 4K PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  54. WATER Wallpapers 4K Pro ( WATER Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  55. White Wallpapers 4K PRO White Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  56. WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  57. Yellow Wallpapers 4K PRO Yellow Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  58. Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  59. Abstract - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  60. Bohemian - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  61. Colored Chalk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  62. Fresco - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  63. King Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  64. Mountain - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  65. Mural - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  66. Nocturnal - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Lucid dreaming: advanced level $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. MongoLime $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Europe map $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. MC50 Programmable Calculator $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Ness aComms $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Status Bar Info $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Weaphones WW2: Firearms Sim $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. iJuggle Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Dark Strokes: Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Freebloks VIP $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Mini Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Please, Don't Touch Anything $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Word Tower PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Braveland Wizard $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Math up to 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Word Gram PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Camel Up $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Shuyan Saga $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. The Hearts PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. XCOM: Enemy Within $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left unknown

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hyperdrive for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Lux Dark - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. The Scream - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Thunder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days