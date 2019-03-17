The Android Q Beta 1 became available for Google's Pixel devices (including the 2016 Pixel) last Wednesday. As I hope most of our readers would be aware, this advance look at the upcoming release isn't quite ready for prime time, but I'm curious to know how many of our readers decided to take the plunge. If you've got a compatible device, have you flashed Android Q?

If you're concerned about the stability or quality of your software experience, I urge you to stay away from the Android Q betas until the formal stable release later this year — or at a minimum, you should wait until one of the later release candidates, these are very early days. Still, switching to Android Q is actually pretty easy via the Android Beta Program. Just a few clicks will opt your Pixel in on the test.

We're still not done when it comes to showing off all the new features in Android Q; we've got a lot still left to get through, though you can check out what we've written about so far. In short, Q delivers a built-in, system-level set of visual customizations, an incomplete and partially disabled dark theme, native desktop mode, plenty of privacy-related improvements, and a mountain of smaller changes. And this is just the first beta, we may still see more big features land in the next few releases.

A handful of Android Q GSIs are also floating around the 'net for adventurous types, but so far as this particular poll is concerned, let's stick to Pixels and Google's official release. (According to recent stats, a whole lot of our readers are Pixel owners.) So, have you taken the Android Q plunge, or is your Pixel sticking to stable Android 9 Pie for now?

Have you tried out Android Q yet? Nope, I don't have a Pixel.

No, I'm sticking to Android 9 Pie for now.

Yes, I'm running Android Q.

I tried it, but I switched back. View Results