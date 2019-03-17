Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the long-awaited farming sim release Stardew Valley, the sequel to the gorgeous puzzle adventure game Returner 77, and a virtual reality release that stars everyone's favorite frog from the Cut the Rope franchise. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

Stardew Valley

Android Police coverage: Stardew Valley for Android is out a day early

At this point, I would imagine the majority of our readers are familiar with the farming simulation game Stardew Valley. It's existed for years on many other platforms, and Android has finally received its very own version of the game. Currently, the main criticisms regarding this release are focused around the controls. The touchscreen controls will take some getting used to, but there are many options in the settings to configure them to your liking. Sadly the physical controller support is severely lacking at the moment thanks to many of the game's menus only being accessible through the touchscreen.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Returner Zhero - Final Cut

Android Police coverage: Returner Zhero - Final Cut is a beautiful puzzle adventure sequel that's finally made its way to Android

As far as sequels go, Returner Zhero - Final Cut is up there as a quality followup. Not only is this a premium title with an upfront price, but it contains exceptional graphics, an interesting sci-fi theme, and of course plenty of brain teasers. These puzzles will have to be worked out in a first-person view through tactile gestures on your screen, much like The Room series, but in this release, you'll have to solve these puzzles in space.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Linn: Path of Orchards Premium

Linn: Path of Orchards Premium is the paid upfront version of Crescent Moon's free-to-play puzzle platformer. Back in February when the free version landed on the Play Store, I missed the opportunity to include the game in one of AP's bonus rounds, which is why I'm very happy to present the premium version this week. So make sure you bring some very nimble fingers and competent planning skills because it's not going to be easy to make your way through this charming platformer.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Where's Om Nom?

ZeptoLab originally found fame with the release of its puzzle game Cut the Rope. Over the years the brand has dwindled, though the studio was able to come up with another success with the release of the multiplayer combat game CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars. Well, it would appear that the studio is revisiting its roots with the recent release of Where's Om Nom?, a virtual reality experience that stars the main character from Cut the Rope.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

GRIT Platform Runner

GRIT Platform Runner may not look like much at first, thanks to its stiff animations and drab foreground, but thankfully the gameplay is where this title's fun is to be found. While this release is clearly an endless runner, you'll happen across a few checkpoints so that you won't have to always start over from the beginning when you die. If you enjoy crushingly difficult platformers like Geometry Dash or The Impossible Game, then you're going to want to check out GRIT Platform Runner.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Lander Pilot

Lander Pilot is a casual rocket lander arcade game where the player is tasked with reaching incredible lows by falling ever-deeper towards the ground. Of course, there will be plenty of obstacles to avoid, but if you time your dodges just right, you'll make it to the surface and move on to the next level.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Tricky Taps

Crazy Labs by TabTale is a publisher that tends to focus on casual games, and Tricky Taps slightly strays from this genre thanks to its skill-based gameplay. It's the player's job to get a ball to the end of the course. Taps on the screen control many of the objects that make up this course, so if you'd like to flick the ball from one platform to the next or rotate an object so the ball can fit into a crevice, simply tap on the corresponding objects to make these things happen. Just make sure that you time these taps correctly, or else you may flick the ball off the course, and then you'll have to start over from the beginning.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Dad Jokes Duel

Dad Jokes Duel is a goofy game where you sit with a friend and tell each other dad jokes. If you laugh at a joke told by your opponent, they are awarded a point. Whoever has the most points by the end of the game wins the whole enchilada. It's a simple setup, but if you're a fan of super lame jokes, this is indeed the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Endless Lake

Endless Lake offers a unique spin on the familiar auto-runner formula. At first, things start as you would expect. You have to tap on the screen to jump over gaps in the course, but once things pick up, you'll come across a game mechanic that duplicates the runner. This means you'll have to micromanage multiple characters as they run through a gap-filled course. Luckily the game will continue as long as one of your characters are still running.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

pliq: A Marvelous Puzzle Game

Thanks to Tetris the majority of people are familiar with falling block games, and pliq takes inspiration from the genre's usual setup and adds in a block-matching mechanic that blends the two styles into a unique experience. The controls consist of taps and swipes on the screen, which keeps things very intuitive, and the endless game design allows for a lot of leeway for players new and old.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

S4GE - Vintage Super Tactical Strategy RPG

If you enjoy tactical RPGs, you should check out S4GE. It's a turn-based tactical strategy game with fourteen levels to explore, and if you complete the game with the highest score possible, you'll unlock two more levels to play through. Battles take place on a hexagonal grid, which differs from the genre's often-used square grid system by adding a new angle of strategy to the familiar gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $7.99

Pa Pa Land: Head Escape

Pa Pa Land: Head Escape is an adorable yet very odd game. It's all presented with a hand-drawn theme, and the gameplay mainly revolves around obstacle avoidance. You play the part of a floating head, and it's your job to collect balloons by floating over them for a set amount of time. Of course, you'll have to watch out for the many enemy projectiles fired in your direction as you go about your balloon collecting ways.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Grow Blossom

Grow Blossom is a title that offers a relaxing experience. The goal of the game is to grow cherry blossoms, and you'll get to watch the trees grow and flourish throughout all four seasons. The gameplay is moderately easy, though the gameplay pretty much takes a backseat to the relaxing experience of casually playing through this release.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

Retro Rangers

Retro Rangers is a hero collection game from 111%, a developer that pumps out quality mobile games on an almost daily basis. You'll spend your time collecting and training your rangers, though there are a few strategy and simulation mechanics thrown in the mix to keep things interesting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $47.99

Earth-808

Earth-808 is another release from 111%, and it's a top-down sci-fi shooter where you combine and upgrade satellites so that you can eventually form the ultimate ship. The majority of your time will be spent shooting and avoiding meteorites, and the more you improve your satellites, the more meteorites you'll be able to destroy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Brown Dust

Brown Dust is a newer gacha RPG on the Play Store that has been officially released globally this past week. It contains over 300 collectible mercenaries, and each character actually has the ability to hit max level. The gameplay revolves around turn-based combat, and of course, you'll spend a lot of time grinding these matches so that you can eventually level up your mercenaries to the point that they can take on the strongest opponents, and once you've reached that point you get to repeat the cycle indefinitely.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Trade Town

Cheetah Games has released a new city builder on the Play Store that's appropriately titled Trade Town. You'll get to take on the role of the mayor of a port town, and it'll be your job to keep the city under control as you build a shipping empire. Of course, this wouldn't be a city builder if there weren't a slew of customization options available for decorating your city to your liking.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Idle Space Tycoon - Incremental Cash Game

Idle games have really taken off over the last few years. At first, they were considered a bit of a joke in the way that they poked fun at casual video games, but now it's a genre in and of itself that appears to really appeal to mobile gamers. Idle Space Tycoon is indeed an idle game, so if you're looking for a new release that plays itself, look no further than this casual tapping game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Wonder Park Magic Rides

Wonder Park Magic Rides is a free-to-play amusement park simulation game that ties into the Wonder Park film released in theaters this week. You'll spend your time designing and decorating the park of your dreams, all so you can eventually become a true amusement park tycoon. Mainly this release plays like a town building game instead of a tycoon sim, so make sure you're ready to grind as you incrementally improve your town.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

King of Crabs

King of Crabs is basically a highly-polished io game. To become the king of the crabs, you'll have to put your survival and fighting skills to the test. Each round will contain many online players, and the more players you defeat, the higher your chance of becoming the king.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $99.99

Into The Badlands: Champions

Into The Badlands: Champions is a tie-in release for AMC's TV show Into the Badlands. You'll get to form a team of lethal characters to take on a never-ending gauntlet of enemies. The goal is to conquer new territories in order to rule the entirety of the Badlands, but you'll first have to keep a close eye on your winnings by enlisting soldiers to protect your turf.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

9PM Football Managers is a stylish management game where you get to form and maintain your very own football club. You'll get to design a jersey and logo as one of the first steps in climbing the league, and there are a bunch of mini-games to take on every day to ensure your stats are always the best. There's also a real-world step recording mechanic that can help you boost your team by physically walking around with your phone in your pocket.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $129.99

