Late last year, SwiftKey keyboard added a built-in search feature, much like Gboard's web search. Since SwiftKey is owned by Microsoft, it naturally used Bing as the search engine. However, the company quietly added Google as a search engine option in a recent update.

If you're still a loyal SwiftKey user, this means you can now perform Google searches without leaving the current app. It would be even better if the app allowed you to use any search engine, like Chrome, but this is still better than just one option.