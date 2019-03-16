- ...
Android Q has plenty of major changes, but also many smaller tweaks that take a while to get noticed. Despite smartphones being used less and less for actual phone calls, we've received many tips that Android Q has a new sound effect for ending calls.
That's right friends, there is no longer a loud beep when you end a phone call. Now there's a smoother two-tone effect. For context, here's the sound effect on Android Pie:
And here's the Android Q sound effect:
Most manufacturers will probably continue to use their own sound effect, so this change will mainly be for Pixel owners. For those of you who have to take calls every day, this might end up being a nice quality-of-life improvement.
- Thanks:
- Armando,
- Jaswanth,
- Jason,
- Josh,
- Teja,
- and everyone else who sent this in
