Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series is coming to Android as an MMORPG. The upcoming mobile game is tentatively named Dynasty Warriors 9 Mobile, and development is currently underway by One Studio, a Nexon Korea development team.

This morning Nexon announced that its subsidiary Nexon Korea has entered into licensing and global publishing agreements with Koei Tecmo to develop a massively multiplayer online role-playing game based around the console and PC release Dynasty Warriors 9.

What people may not realize is that Dynasty Warriors 9 took the series into a new direction with its open-world gameplay, so it kind of makes sense to see the series jump from an open-world design to a mobile MMORPG. Supposedly this mobile game "recreates the original title’s open world," but the skeptic in me can't help but feel trepidatious that this title will turn out to be yet another auto-play grind-fest that resembles an idle clicker more than a traditional MMORPG.

No further information has been provided, so your guess is as good as mine as to when Dynasty Warriors 9 Mobile will arrive on the Google Play Store. Hopefully, Nexon will share more details sometime soon, as I'm sure there are plenty of Dynasty Warriors fans out there that are eager to see exactly what Dynasty Warriors 9 Mobile has to offer.